9 At Your Desk: Friday, Dec. 7

LEAPING LEMUR!: A routine traffic stop on I-4 quickly turned into a circus when a lemur crawled out of the back of a trailer and appeared to start messing with troopers. Video from Florida Highway Patrol shows troopers stopping a pickup that was hauling a trailer last Saturday, Dec. 1. Inside that trailer was a menagerie of exotic animals. Find out what troopers found.

FATAL FIRE: A 6-year-old is dead after a house fire broke out before 1 a.m. Friday and fully involved a mobile home in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. A Red Cross representative said they are assisting a family of eight who were misplaced due to the fire. Find out more about the ongoing investigation into the fire.

This is what’s left of the home. It’s a complete loss. The fire started before 12:30 and it is still smoldering. A 6yo died in the fire. There were 8 family members home at the time. Hear from the next door neighbor who helped fight the fire on @WFTV & @WRDQ27 pic.twitter.com/e5ILO3RSla — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) December 7, 2018

SUNRAIL CRASH: A SunRail train was involved in a crash with a pedestrian around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The southbound train blocked traffic on Pine Street in downtown Orlando for about an hour, according to FDOT. Click to read more about the crash.

BREAKING NEWS: @RideSunRail train involved in crash. Riders reported seeing someone on the tracks. Avoid Pine & Garland. ALTERNATE: South St, Washington St or Robinson St. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/GIECUFwc7G — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 7, 2018

FIRST LOOK: The first trailer has finally been released for the upcoming installment of the “Avengers” franchise and fans finally know the name of the movie: “Avengers Endgame.”In it, you see the fallout after Thanos’ snap that changed the world. Watch the trailer here.

SON OF A NUTCRACKER!: A Massachusetts firefighter donned dressed up like Buddy the Elf from "Elf" in a green costume, yellow tights and pointed hat. He then challenged people to pillow fights around Boston. Read more about his method of spreading Christmas cheer.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM: Friday and Saturday will be beautiful, but all eyes are on Sunday. “A big cold front moves in on Sunday. With it, we’ll see a line of rain and storms moving through. Some of the storms could be strong to severe,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said. Read more about what to expect from this weekend's weather here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

DAY THAT WILL LIVE IN INFAMY: Americans will honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor 77 years ago today. Click here to read seven things you may not know about the attack.

Maria Del Carmen Nunez Quiroz, 17, was reported missing on August 24 in Kissimmee. KISSIMMEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

MISSING: Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old Kissimmee girl who was last seen on August 24, police said. Maria Del Carmen Nunez Quiroz was last seen by her father at their home before he left for work, police said. She was reported missing shortly thereafter. Read more about the search for the missing teen here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Lawsuits. Lack of access. And limited options. Two years after Florida approved medical marijuana, the program is still dealing with issues. Investigative reporter Christopher Heath went to one local dispensary to talk to patients about what works. And what doesn’t. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

The next big front is getting closer! I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/YAV1lwPJXK — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 7, 2018

