0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Nov. 2

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

ROCKY RIDE: Passengers on a Carnival cruise ship that had just left Port Canaveral got quite a scare when the ship suddenly started tilting. Channel 9 spoke to passengers as they got off the ship Friday. Hear them describe the moment objects started flying.

Passengers share their experience about their trip on the @CarnivalCruise sunshine. More on @WFTV daybreak pic.twitter.com/HftlO0vE5l — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) November 2, 2018

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS DOG?: Osceola County deputies are asking the public’s help finding a veteran’s service dog. Deputies said the 6-pound Pomeranian, named Kira, was stolen from it’s owner Sunday. Find out how it happened.

MAN FOUND DEAD: A man was found dead at a work site near the Orange County landfill Friday, authorities said. The man had been missing for about an hour at the work site on Young Pine Road. Click to get the latest details on the accident.

.@OCFireRescue confirms there was a fatality at a work site on Young Pine Rd. They responded and found a man pinned by a truck he sadly died on site from his injuries @WFTV pic.twitter.com/gjCS3PMcul — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) November 2, 2018

HALLOWEEN HORROR: A Florida man and his 5-year-old daughter were killed Wednesday night while crossing the street while trick-or-treating, according to reports. The man’s 2-year-old daughter was injured. Find out how it happened.

CHECK YOUR CLOCKS: Clocks "fall back" Sunday morning. But wait a minute -- didn't Florida decide to get rid of the whole "spring forward, fall back" thing? Yes, but here's why we still need to change our clocks for Daylight Saving Time. For now.

DID YOU VOTE YET? This weekend is your last chance to vote early before Election Day. Click here to see when & where to vote early in your county.

SPEAKING OF ELECTION DAY:

FRIDAY SHOWERS BRING COOLER WEEKEND WEATHER

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The best police officers don't just fight crime, they try to stop it before it starts. That means stopping a suspicious vehicle or checking an unlocked door. That kind of pro-active policing is classified as self-initiated calls. But Orlando police officers have told us that they don't make those stops as much as they use too…they say it's part of what is called "the Ferguson Effect." Channel 9's Shannon Butler took a look at the numbers in central Florida and the data would suggest that fear might be happening right here at home. Tune in to Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

