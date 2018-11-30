0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Nov. 30

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

CHARGE ON: The University of Central Florida is preparing to host the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday – without the team’s star quarterback. Quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a serious knee injury during the team’s rivalry game versus the University of South Florida last week. The school said it will pass out 40,000 leis on Saturday in support of Milton, who is a Hawaii native. Click to read more about how the Knights plan to honor Milton at the game.

PASSPORT PLEASE: A man reports that he went to a clerk of courts office with his fiancee to apply for a marriage license on Nov. 20. But the couple had a slight issue. An unidentified clerk wouldn’t accept the man's driver’s license from New Mexico as proof of identity. The clerk pressed the man for a passport, saying that he was a foreign citizen. Read more about what the man did when the clerk asked for his "New Mexico passport."

WE MADE IT: There are just a few more hours to go before we can officially say we made it through yet another hurricane season. Hurricane season 2018 ends at midnight Friday. Here in Central Florida, we made it through unscathed, but the same can’t be said for other parts of the state and country. We recap the season here.

RESCHEDULED: Superstar singer and songwriter Elton John has rescheduled his Orlando concert after canceling his performance Tuesday night 20 minutes after it was supposed to start. The singer had to cancel his Orlando performance due to an ear infection, officials said. Click for all the info on the new concert date.

HEARTWARMING: Orlando Police Department officers brought a little Christmas cheer to the family of one of their brothers in blue. The Kilo Alpha Midnight Squad spent their off day decorating Officer Kevin Valencia's home.Valencia is still in a coma after he was shot in June while responding to a domestic disturbance. He and his wife have two children, a 5-year-old and an 8-month-old. Read more about how the officers spread a little holiday cheer.

RECALL: Several blood pressure medications have been recalled within the last few months, and two more have recently been added to the list. Teva officials noted the company has not received any reports of illness, but it has asked its retailers to stop distributing the products and return them immediately. Find out which medicines are impacted.

MURDER SUICIDE: A six and a half hour standoff between an armed man barricaded in a Deltona apartment and Volusia County sheriff's deputies came to an end just before 4 a.m. Friday with one man found dead and another critically injured, according to the Sheriff's Office. Click to read all about how the scenario played out.

DATA BREACH: If you stayed at a Marriott company hotel over the past few months, you will want to keep an eye on your personal information. Company officials announced an investigation into a hack of a guest reservation database at its Starwood division. It is said that the breach could be one of the biggest in history. Find out what information was affected.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: As the Central Florida's SunRail struggles for ridership, it is also struggling with another, more important issue: The high number of fatalities due to the train. Investigative reporter Christopher Heath went in search of answers to see what's being done, and why some deaths may not be preventable. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

