0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Nov. 9

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: The 12 people who lost their lives in the Thousand Oaks shooting have been identified. Click here to read what we know about each of them so far.

Susan Orfanos says her son survived last year's Las Vegas mass shooting but did not survive the Thousand Oaks massacre.



"I don't want prayers," she says. "I don't want thoughts. I want gun control...No. More. Guns." https://t.co/Ak7eiS9VoV pic.twitter.com/XhjCmmZyyn — ABC News (@ABC) November 9, 2018

MOM ARRESTED AT DISNEY: A 34-year-old Lake Worth woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she dragged her son by a child safety harness at Walt Disney World's Epcot, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Read more about how the incident went down.

LAWSUITS ON LAWSUITS: Gov. Rick Scott's Senate campaign is suing the Broward County elections supervisor to turn over records regarding how ballots from Tuesday's election are being counted. And now Sen. Bill Nelson is suing the Secretary of State. Read the latest updates here.

⁦@NelsonForSenate⁩ and dems filedthe second suit in the election. Conference call from the campaign delayed. #wftv pic.twitter.com/Ww0aygP9bM — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) November 9, 2018

PARTY TIME: For the eighth year in a row, the Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing carnival rides and live music to Orlando. The festival starts Friday and continues into Saturday at Tinker Field. Find out what this year's festival has to offer.

UNHAPPY ENDING: A Vietnam veteran died before he could be reunited with his service dog, which deputies said was stolen by two women last month. Read the rest of the story here.

A friend of Joseph Hanson is taking care of Kira and his other service dog Star. She explained Hanson was still alive when law enforcement found Kira, but he was unresponsive and then died Tuesday. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IrFIxN15Es — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) November 8, 2018

ANOTHER RECOUNT?: Campaign officials for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum say they are monitoring what appears to be a closer race against Republican Ron DeSantis than it first appeared. The race for Florida governor is now separated by just 0.44 percent, which is within the 0.5 percent margin for a machine recount, if it holds. Check to see the latest poll numbers.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: How's this for a car repair nightmare: The repair shop wrecks your car -- then refuses to cover your loss. It just happened to an Orlando man who called Action 9 for help. Consumer Investigator Todd Ulrich confronted shop managers for answers -- and tells us how to make the repair shop pay up. Watch this story Friday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

HOT FRIDAY LEADS TO COOLER WEEKEND!

The work week ends on a hot note, but cooler temps arrive this weekend behind our next front. Make plans to get out and enjoy it! #70s #FLwx pic.twitter.com/JiazrEMEAw — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) November 9, 2018

