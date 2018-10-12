0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Oct. 12

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

MICHAEL: Search and rescue teams working through a ruined landscape found no signs of mass casualties during their initial "hasty search" after Hurricane Michael, but Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Friday they still "do not know enough" about the fate of people who insisted on riding out the storm.

WATCH: Greg Warmoth surveys Hurricane Michael's path of destruction from Skywitness 9

SCHOOL BUS IN POOL: A school bus carrying nine children took a nose dive into a swimming pool Friday morning after being involved in a crash with a Jeep, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. See it for yourself.

WORKER KILLED: A construction worker was killed Thursday while hauling dirt back and forth on the Margaritaville property in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His body wasn't found until Friday.

HIT AND RUN: A 13-year-old boy who was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash is out of the hospital, but investigators are still trying to figure out who was driving the car that hit him. Here's why they may be close to cracking the case.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

SHOTS OVER SHOTS: A man shot another man in the foot Tuesday evening at a bar after the victim refused an alcoholic beverage that the gunman had offered him, the Ocoee Police Department said. Watch surveillance video from the scene.

PRIDE WEEKEND: Come Out With Pride, Orlando's annual LGBTQ+ celebration, will bring colorful celebrations to Central Florida this weekend. Check out some of the events.

A NEW WHOLE NEW WORLD: The first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin” has been released. And it is a teaser.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: We still have full team coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. See live reports from the Florida Panhandle on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

DID SOMEONE SAY....COLD FRONT?!?! (IT'S SMALL BUT WE'LL TAKE IT)

Our first front arrives tonight, for Central Florida. It’s a mini one, but a sign of more changes to come! 50s & 60s in the morning...70s on the sand (but still feeling awesome). Celebrate fall and have a wonderful weekend!! pic.twitter.com/fEH63ZIua4 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 12, 2018

