0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Oct. 19

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

TAKE A DETOUR: Avoid driving down Orange Avenue on Friday and Saturday. Entire sections of the road are closed to make way for this weekend’s Immerse 2018 festival. Plan your route home using these detours.

AVOID ORANGE AVE in @citybeautiful today and through he weekend. DELAYS for IMMERSE 2018. 🚧DETOUR: use Hughey and Division. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/jvm2aY0MO2 — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 19, 2018

Download WFTV's News and weather apps

WHO WANTS TO BE A BILLIONAIRE?: Two national lottery games – Mega Millions and Powerball – are sporting huge jackpots this weekend, topping a billion in total combined winnings. Find out how the prizes got so large.

CREEPY CRAWLIES: Did you know caterpillars can sting you? More than 30 people in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Polk counties have sought care for caterpillar stings since August. Find out what to do if one gets you.

Spiny Oak-Slug Caterpillar - A pale-green caterpillar about 3/4″ long when mature. Favorite food plants include oak, willow and other deciduous plants. Florida Poison Information Center Puss Caterpillar - A convex, stout-bodied larva, almost 1″ long when mature, and completely covered with gray to brown hairs. Under the soft hairs are stiff spines that are attached to poison glands. Florida Poison Information Center

GUNMAN SOUGHT: A woman in her 20s was driving home from work yesterday in Apopka when her car was shot multiple times. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said one of the bullets struck her upper torso. Click to read more about the shooting.

HAPPENING NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff deputies are still onscene in Apopka where a woman was found shot in her car. I just spoke to a friend who told police she was on the phone with the victim when it happened - she heard about 5 gunshots. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/39oELgGIOV — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) October 19, 2018

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

START PLANNING YOUR STAYCATION: Walt Disney World announced Thursday it plans to build a nature-inspired resort set to open in 2022. Find out all the magical details.

CAMERA READY: The city of Orlando, the Orlando Police Department and Amazon Web Services said Thursday that they started the second phase of a pilot program evaluating Amazon's facial recognition technology. Click to see where (and why) the cameras are watching.

OUCH!: A man working on Interstate 4 in Orlando had his legs and one arm broken by high-tension wire, police said. Find out how it happened.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: WFTV's Karla Ray investigates changes coming to the communications center that fields 911 calls for Apopka, Maitland and Eatonville after a 911 call was essentially put on hold for 15 minutes. Luckily no one was hurt-- but while that call prompted a review of policies and procedures at the center, investigative Ray learned there are three other internal investigations underway right now. Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. to find out why.

JUST TWO DAYS UNTIL COOLER WEATHER!

Florida braces for the low 80s — coming Sunday through next week. Are you ready?! 😁 First big fall front - changes pattern for the long term! pic.twitter.com/6JmjwEqa9H — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.