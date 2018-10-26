0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Oct. 26

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

SMUGGLING BURGERS: A Florida corrections officer and his wife were arrested Thursday, accused of receiving illegal payments to smuggle a phone and fast food into a detention center, according to reports. Find out how much an inmate was willing to pay for Quarter Pounders and chicken wings.

HURRICANE RECOVERY: More than two weeks after the powerful eyewall of Hurricane Michael passed over Bay County, rural residents are wondering when power, sewer and water will work again. Click to see how restoration efforts are going in the Panhandle.

PLEA DEAL: Orlando Police Chief John Mina's oldest brother took a plea deal in court Friday morning. Edward Mina, 51, pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 17.5 years for charges related to molesting a girl for three years, starting when she was 10 years old. Catch up on the details of the case here.

The brother of police chief John Mina took a plea for 17.5 years Edward Mina was arrested earlier this year for molesting a young girl. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) October 26, 2018

FLORIDA CONNECTION: Authorities are investigating at least 12 apparent pipe bombs sent since Monday to public figures, including politicians and at least one politically active celebrity. Officials with the FBI confirmed Friday morning that the 11th device was recovered in Florida. Find out why the investigation is targeting a Florida mail facility.

UPDATE: Person in custody for questioning in case of suspicious packages sent to political figures, reports say | Read more: https://t.co/UOGKrfbWHh pic.twitter.com/1BsxdhVvhI — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) October 26, 2018

EARLY VOTING: Early voting began in Osceola County Friday morning. Election officials are bracing for a big turnout. Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington said she hired a record number of staffers to handle what she expected will be a flood of ballots and voters. Find how polling places are preparing.

MAIL THEFT: Thieves are targeting hundreds of Orange and Seminole county mailboxes to steal fraudulently requested credit cards and driver's licenses, investigators said. At least 400 people have been victimized since last month. Click to see how the scam works.

SCHOOLS ON LOCKDOWN: A Marion County elementary school is on lockdown after a suspicious item was found in a school refrigerator, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the item was found around 9:18 a.m. in a refrigerator on the Hammett Bowen Elementary School campus. Keep posted on the investigation.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Chances are you've heard the term "dark web." In the news, it's often mentioned in stories related to scams, drug deals and other illegal activity. But what's really on the "dark web?" Channel 9's Jeff Deal peels back the surface to show us what's out there tonight on WFTV.

