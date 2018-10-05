0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Oct. 5

KAVANAUGH VOTE: A deeply divided Senate pushed Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination past a key procedural hurdle Friday, setting up a likely final showdown this weekend in a spellbinding battle that's seen claims of long-ago sexual assault by the nominee threaten President Donald Trump's effort to tip the court rightward for decades. See how the senators voted.

RED TIDE: The red tide continues to affect southwest Florida. Here's how the effects have gone beyond an awful look on the water and foul smell.

HOT CAR DEATH: As teachers at a small private try to come to grips with the death of a 4-year-old boy who was left in a hot SUV, they're also dealing with threats because the boy's stepmother worked at the school.

NEIGHBORLY DISPUTE ENDS IN GUNFIRE: A Volusia County man is facing charges after deputies said he pointed a pistol at his neighbor’s face, shot into his house and then ended up getting shot himself. Read what led to the fight.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

DISEASE AT ELDERLY HOME: Relatives of residents at an Orange County assisted-living facility said they fear someone else could get sick after the Florida Department of Health discovered a potentially fatal bacteria in the facility's water system.

HEADS UP FOR DRIVERS: Changes on State Road 429 that begin Friday night could cause some delays through the busy Forest Lake toll plaza. Here's what to expect and the upgrades being done.

CABLE THIEF: A 28-year-old Port Orange man was charged with wire fraud after using more than $927,000 worth of cable service in 2015 and in 2016 without paying for it, the FBI said.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Took a long enough, but temperatures will be SLIGHTLY more comfortable this weekend...ever so slightly. Get your full weekend forecast on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

Florida Fall "Foilage

