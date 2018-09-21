0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Sept. 21

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:



BOYFRIEND ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH TODDLER'S 'TORTURE CASE' DEATH: A second arrest was made Friday in the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin, Orlando police said. Read updated story.

NATIONAL NEWS | 5 PEOPLE, INCLUDING 3 INFANTS, STABBED AT NEW YORK CITY DAY CARE: Authorities said a 52-year-old woman, identified as a suspect in the case, was found at the scene with a self-inflicted slash to her wrist. What we know.

‘GET OUT!' MAN SCREAMS AS HE SWINGS SWORD AT RENTER IN LEESBURG, DEPUTIES SAY: A 78-year-old man is accused of swinging a sword at a renter who would not leave his home, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Details here.

DRUNKEN WOMAN CRASHES INTO POND WITH CHILD IN PASSENGER SEAT, DEPUTIES SAY: Michelle Snover, 33, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, property damage and negligent child abuse without bodily harm. Details here.

GOOGLE HONORS 'MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD' ANNIVERSARY WITH VIDEO: To celebrate the beloved hit, Google’s Doodle team created a video in honor of the Pennsylvania native sure to bring smiles to millions. Watch it here.

SPCA VOLUNTEERS HEAD TO S.C. TO RESCUE DOGS AFTER FLORENCE: Some of the dogs being rescued were scheduled to be put down. These pups need homes! Details here.

CHANNEL 9 GETS EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT WALT DISNEY WORLD'S SKYLINER: It's not Buzz Lightyear or the house from "Up" soaring above Walt Disney World -- it's the park's first new form of transportation infrastructure in decades. Check it out here!

JUST FOR FUN | KRISPY KREME TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH COFFEE-GLAZED DOUGHNUTS: And free coffee! Check out the sweet deal here.

STILL SIZZLING IN FLORIDA!: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: First there was a nine-week system meltdown. Then there were bulk charges. For weeks, people have asked why the state doesn't just waive the tolls. Channel 9's Cierra Putman will have an update on that story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: Last day of summer... or is it?

