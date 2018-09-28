0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Sept. 28

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:



KAVANAUGH HEARING CONTINUES: The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court following testimony about a decades-old allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against him. Watch the hearing live here.

AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR CHILDREN LAST SEEN IN LIVE OAK: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for Brian Mejias, 7, and Gabriela Mejias, 6, of Live Oak. More details here.

ALLEGIANT GIVES PASSENGERS REWARDING SURPRISE BEFORE SANFORD FLIGHT: Passengers cheered during the announcement. Read details here.

THERAPY DOGS HELP PASSENGERS HAVING A ‘RUFF' TIME AT MIAMI AIRPORT: Traveling can be "ruff," and the Miami Hound Machine is ready to assist you. Here’s the adorable story.

DETECTIVE TO SUSPECT IN WIFE'S KILLING: 'NOT ONE TEAR CAME OUT OF YOUR EYES‘: In a recently released police interview, detectives seem to not believe the denials of a man they said killed his wife at their home near Delaney Park. Read story.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS FATAL SHOOTING WAS NOT RANDOM ACT OF VIOLENCE, DEPUTIES SAY: The man, whose identity wasn't disclosed, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Read story.

NATIONAL NEWS | SEN. FLAKE CONFRONTED BY KAVANAUGH PROTESTERS: Flake told reporters he was undecided, after a day of emotional testimony from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Read story.

GOOD NEWS | FAMILY ADOPTS PUPPY THEY SAVED FROM HOT CAR: A puppy has a forever home Friday after a couple rescued it from a hot car outside a Walmart in Merritt Island, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Here’s the heartwarming story.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The State Attorney’s Office recently sent a letter to Orlando police about two officers who conducted what it called an illegal traffic stop. The stop allegedly included some unusual demands by officers, who forced the man to drop his pants, while conducting a search of him – in the middle of a gas station parking lot. Daralene Jones has the story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

🌀 WHERE IS KIRK? 🌀

The center of Kirk is now west of the Windward and Leeward Islands.

Kirk will continue to weaken and become a depression tomorrow and dissipate to a tropical wave on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Yk3BXxoqmV — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 28, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.