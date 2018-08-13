9 At Your Desk: Monday, Aug. 13

9 At Your Desk: WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday
Central Florida heads back to school!
- Today’s the day! Central Florida goes back to school
- Back To School throwback! WFTV anchors & reporters share school photos
- Is your school secure for the first day of class? A county-by-county look
STAND YOUR GROUND? A man who shot and killed another man in a Clearwater parking lot, claiming self-defense, is now facing a manslaughter charge. Click here to read more about the story that's making national headlines.
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin is 'gravely ill,' reports say. Click here to read more about her health and her groundbreaking career.
A man who was sitting on a couch playing video games was catapulted across the living room when a pickup truck crashed into a DeLand home Sunday afternoon, his aunt said. Click here to see images of the aftermath.
ICYMI: NASA launches Parker Solar Probe on journey to 'touch the sun.' Click here to watch the launch and learn more about the unprecedented mission.
Which day could bring the most storms? Click here to watch your five-day forecast from certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
Final thoughts from Brian Shields:
Happy Left-Handers Day! pic.twitter.com/w51WY1qPx1— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 13, 2018
