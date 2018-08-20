9 At Your Desk: Monday, Aug. 20

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:
TIMBER CREEK ONLINE THREAT: Extra security was be placed at Timber Creek High School Monday after a threat was posted on social media. Read school officials' response to the threat.
SECURITY ENHANCEMENTS AT UCF: UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger talked about the security changes and additions on campus. More about the changes on campus.
4 TRUSTEES RESIGN FROM BCU BOARD: 40 students and employees staged a protest at a recent board meeting. Read about what led to the resignations.
MYSTERY AT DISNEY: A body was found in a burned car in the parking lot of a mini-golf course at Walt Disney World, officials said. Read the details of this developing story.
JUST FOR FUN! WATER-SKIING SQUIRREL RETIRES: For years, Twiggy has been entertaining fans around the world. Click or tap here to watch Twiggy’s final performance.
NATIONAL NEWS: AARON HERNANDEZ'S SUICIDE NOTES: The letters former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez's wrote before he committed suicide last year were published over the weekend by the New York Post. More on the letters.
STORMY WEEK AHEAD: Your 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: An investigation is underway after a group of Seminole County firefighters, who were sleeping in a temporary trailer because of mold issues at their station, failed to respond to a house fire call. Investigative reporter Karla Ray will have the story starting at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.
FINAL THOUGHTS FROM BRIAN SHIELDS:
