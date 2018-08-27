9 At Your Desk: Monday, Aug. 27

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:
JACKSONVILLE SHOOTING - TOP STORIES:
- Gunman kills himself after killing 2, injuring 9, officials say
- What we know about the victims
- Central Florida reacts to the mass shooting
- Who is David Katz, alleged Jacksonville mass shooter
PORTION OF ROAD REMAINS CLOSED AFTER SINKHOLE OPENS IN DEBARY: A sinkhole that caused traffic issues in DeBary Friday reopened Saturday, the Florida Department of Transportation said. Read what crews are doing to fix the sinkhole.
NATIONAL | SHANANN WATTS' OBITUARY PAYS TRIBUTE TO SLAIN MOM, CHILDREN: The family of Shanann Watts paid tribute to the slain Colorado mom, her two daughters and unborn son in an obituary released over the weekend. Read about the beautiful tribute.
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - 'UNUSUAL SUSPECT' FALLS THROUGH CEILING OF LAKE MARY APARTMENT: When Investigator Eric Phillips received a call about an intruder inside an apartment, he did not expect the home invader to barricade itself behind a nightstand. Read what the investigator found.
AFTERNOON STORM PATTERN: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 Investigates found out Wekiva Island has requested to eliminate the capacity for the facility, saying it’s impossible to keep track of who is coming and going from the river, but promising to stop accepting people when the parking lot is full. They want to add additional parking. Reporter Karla Ray investigates why nearby residents are concerned. Ray will have that story on Eyewitness News, starting at 5 p.m.
BRIAN SHIELDS' FINAL THOUGHTS: Autumn is right around the corner!
