0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Dec. 10

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

ACCUSED KILLER DENIED BAIL: When 19-year-old Damon Kemp came into court Sunday morning, he was screaming. Kemp is facing two second-degree murder charges after two 19-year-olds were found shot and killed Friday evening, police said. Details on the case here.

'BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE' CONTROVERSY: The daughter of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" writer Frank Loesser is firing back against critics who are giving the holiday classic a frosty reception this year. Here's what she had to say.

CHAOS AT AIR JORDAN SHOE RELEASE: "Everybody in the back was pushing everybody in the front," witness Noam Prosper said. “The little kids in the front, they were getting trampled.” Watch: The chaos was recorded on cellphone video.

DRUNKEN WOMAN HITS SUV, BAILIFF KILLED: A drunken woman crashed into a family of four near St. Augustine, killing a passenger who was also a sheriff's bailiff, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Read about the tragic incident.

USPS EXTENDED HOURS!: Postal facilities throughout the Suncoast District are either opening and/or extended their hours leading up to Christmas Day. Check them out here

MAN ACCUSED OF LURING CHILD: Orange County deputies are looking for a man who may have tried to lure and entice a child at an apartment complex behind Magic Kingdom last week. See sketch of suspect here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHOPPER OF A MISTAKE: A Los Angeles man said he was charged more than $1,000 when he tried to take advantage of Burger King’s penny Whopper deal the fast-food giant is offering through its phone app. Read more here

WHAT A RAT!: A student filmed a rat running around inside a vending machine at a Florida high school and posted the video on social media. Details here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Dangerous Unlicensed Contractors | How saving money with unlicensed contractors can really burn you. Action 9's Todd Ulrich gets answers from the company that advertises on Craigslist. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for a live report.

FRIGID START TO THE WEEK!

Winter is back! See you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/zuxYqvxgub — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 10, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.