0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Dec. 3

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

BOWL BOUND: The University of Central Florida Knights will play the Louisiana State University Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, having not been picked for a spot in the college playoff bowls Sunday afternoon. Fans are already camped out in front on Spectrum Stadium to get tickets to the game. Click to read more about the upcoming game.

YIKES: A woman is suing Florida jail employees after she said they forced her to spend hours in a cell with 40 men because staff thought she was transgender or a man. Find out how the mix up occurred.

Woman sues Florida jail after she says they booked her as a man | Read more: https://t.co/pFtMGWTfrp pic.twitter.com/32r6TBPZET — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 2, 2018

Giant hole opens up in Florida town, threatens cemetery, public housing

HOLY MOLY: Hurricane Michael created a giant hole in a north Florida town that is threatening a nearby cemetery and public housing duplexes. The October storm caused a crater along a street in Bristol, which is about 45 miles west of Tallahassee. Read more about what caused the hole.

SEEING RED: A classic holiday special has some viewers seeing red this year. According to the Washington Post, critics of the 1964 movie "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" are taking to social media to blast the film, claiming it promotes bullying and bigotry. Find out why some people are bashing the movie.

PRESIDENTIAL FAREWELL: Former President George H.W. Bush’s life and service to the country will be remembered and honored this week amid ceremonies in Washington, D.C., and Texas. Here is a list of the services, the times they are set for and how you can watch.

HAPPILY EVER AFTER: The couple who lost an engagement ring down a storm drain in Times Square has been found. The New York City Police Department had been looking for them since Saturday, WNBC reported. After being together for a decade, the two got engaged in Central Park. Find out how cops were able to recover the ring.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

NO HANDS: Police in California arrested a man who may have been drunk and asleep in his Tesla while it was going 70 mph in autopilot mode down the highway. Find out how cops said they were able to pull the car over -- without the man waking up.

WARM UP: It's December, and while most of the country is shivering, Central Floridians are experiencing near-record warm temperatures Monday. Monday morning began with patchy fog. The afternoon will bring an average high temperature of 85 degrees, with a 60 percent chance of showers and storms, Sever Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said. See what the rest of the week's forecast has in store.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Seminole County mother is fighting to prevent her special needs son from graduating this spring. She told investigative reporter Karla Ray that he can't read or even write his own name. That's all because of a tragedy we covered 18 years ago. We explore how difficult it is in some cases for special needs students to continue their education even when parents ask for it. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

WEEK GETS OFF TO A STORMY START!

Storms are starting to drop in - turning wet & stormy for the afternoon an evening drive. I'll see you today at noon on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/GrAfQE7XSR — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 3, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.