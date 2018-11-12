0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Nov. 12

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

LET THE COUNTING BEGIN: After some early bumps, more than half of Florida's 67 counties began recounting votes Sunday in the razor-thin Senate and gubernatorial races, bringing back memories of the 2000 presidential fiasco. Click to get the latest updates on how the recount is going across the state.

EYE ON THE TROPICS: Yep, it’s still hurricane season.The National Hurricane Center said it’s tracking a disturbance east of the Leeward Islands that has a 90 percent chance of forming over the next several days. Find out where it's headed.

Models show it moving NW towards the Bahamas until a cold front sweeps it up and pushes it away from us. pic.twitter.com/B9kZOTfbLr — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) November 12, 2018

REGISTERED: The man accused of gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school registered to vote while behind bars awaiting trial. The SunSentinel reports Nikolas Cruz registered as a Republican on July 25. Read more about the law that allows him to vote from behind bars.

FATAL SHOOTING: Three people were shot and one was killed in an east Orlando neighborhood early Sunday, according to police. The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. along the 1500 block of Candlewyck Drive, police said. Click to read more about the ongoing investigation.

CAUGHT: After hours of searching, Orlando police said they have apprehended an armed man suspected of crashing a car on State Road 528 and fleeing on foot into a nearby neighborhood Sunday morning, eventually running across State Road 417. Read all about how the chase went down.

PRIME TIME: University of Central Florida fans thought it was a long shot, driving up to Jacksonville for the Florida-Georgia game to protest, but ESPN College GameDay will be coming to Orlando. On Sunday, a Twitter account for the show tweeted that the show would come to town for the UCF game against Cincinnati on Nov. 17. Watch the announcement here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: An addiction at your fingertips. Some medical professionals say gaming addiction is a real thing. They're encouraged that the world health organization is now acknowledging gaming disorder as a stand-alone condition. But as Channel 9's Cierra Putman discovered - this addiction is controversial in mental health communities. But one local family says this is a condition that's all too real. Watch this story tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

WARM TODAY, COOL THIS WEEKEND!

Near records warmth early week - much cooler late week. Big changes are coming! I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/h3lGxBrwct — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 12, 2018

