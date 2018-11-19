0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Nov. 19

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

MOTORCYCLE CRASH: An Orange County deputy was knocked off his motorcycle by a car he was trying to pull over Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy tried to stop a black Audi for a traffic infraction, but the driver accelerated and collided with the deputy, knocking him off his motorcycle. Read the latest updates.

WOW: A 34-year-old woman forced a teenage girl to walk naked down a Florida road Thursday as punishment, investigators said. According to reports she made the girl get out of the car, disrobe and walk naked and barefoot down the road as she followed behind her. Click to read more about the case.

PRIME PERK: We all know the perks of being an Amazon Prime member: Free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping in some cities, discounts at Whole Foods, photo cloud storage and Prime Video. But now, Amazon is allowing its Prime customers an early opportunity to see the latest DC Comics flick “Aquaman” a week before its general release. Find out how you can score tickets.

HERE COMES THE BANKRUPTCY: David’s Bridal has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware. But according to the chief executive officer of David’s Bridal, orders will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted. Click to find out the rest of the details of the deal.

HIT-AND-RUN: Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Ginger Mill Boulevard Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. When two women exited one of the vehicles, investigators said a white Honda Civic hit them and fled the scene. Read the latest about the crash.

RESIGNATION: Brenda Snipes, the embattled supervisor of elections in a South Florida county that came under intense scrutiny during the 2018 elections, submitted her resignation late Sunday, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Click to find out why sources say she decided to step down.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The Orlando Police Department has been quietly using tactical gear to track people who leave traffic stops. It’s meant to avoid high-speed chases, but it raises questions about privacy rights and whether this blurs the line on chase policies. OPD has used the devices hundreds of times during the last few years. Law enforcement considers it a useful tool that helps prevent dangerous pursuits, but defense attorneys argue it leads to police profiling. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to see what WFTV's Karla Ray's report uncovered.

