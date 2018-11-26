0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Nov. 26

CASEY ANTHONY'S FATHER HURT IN CRASH: George Anthony suffered "incapacitating" injuries in a crash on I-4. Click here to read what happened.

AGAIN: Masked men with handguns pretending to be police broke into a family’s home near Windermere on Sunday morning and demanded jewelry, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. This was the third home invasion in the community in the past month. Read more about each of the incidents.

COP SHOT: A Daytona Beach police officer was shot late Sunday after police said he and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a rifle. Police said the officer was shot in the right arm during a confrontation with the suspect. The officer is expected to make a full recovery. Click to find out more about the suspect and his criminal history.

BUS ACCIDENT: A Seminole County bus monitor was hit and dragged by a bus Monday morning in Winter Springs, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. Seminole County Public Schools said the incident happened at the school district’s transportation depot. The woman's condition has not been released. Click to find out what we do know about the indicent.

FATAL SHOOTING: Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a pizza parlor in southwest Orlando on Saturday night, according to Orange County deputies and firefighters. Read more about what happened.

HAPPY ENDING: A 4-year-old Lab/boxer mix named Vader is happy and healthy thanks to two Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies who found him bleeding on the roadside after he was hit by a car. Read more about the dog's lucky rescue.

CHILL OUT: Chilly weather will slowly move into Central Florida as Monday brings near-record highs hitting 84 degrees. A cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s late Monday night. Find out when you need to breakout the cold weather gear.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Viera family claims a travel club promised great vacations at bargain prices then refused to honor a $5,000 contract. That's how much they lost trying to save money. Action 9 consumer investigator Todd Ulrich uncovered lots of complaints and and tells us why many travel clubs are bad buys. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

