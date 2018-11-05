0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Nov. 5

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

ARE YOU READY?: Whiles millions of Florida voters cast their ballots early for the 2018 midterm election, the majority of voters will still head to the polls on Tuesday for Election Day. Click here to make sure you're prepared to head to the polls tomorrow.

SPEAKING OF ELECTION DAY:

WOW: A woman walked into the Animal Kingdom Lodge lobby early Sunday morning and claimed someone had handed her a newborn baby outside, but the child turned out to be her own, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Read how investigators got the story straight.

CLOSING TIME: Lowe’s announced Monday morning that it will be closing 20 stores across the country as well as an additional 31 stores in Canada. Find out which stores will be affected.

HORRIBLE: Deputies said 15-year-old Gregory Ramos confessed to killing his mother, 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger, by strangling her at the family’s home in DeBary late Thursday night after the two fought over his grades. Read more about the teen's confession.

DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN: A man is facing vehicular manslaughter charges after Ocoee police say he hit and killed two pedestrians on Friday night, according to an arrest report. Click to find out more about the case.

BEST JOB EVER: A Texas company is looking for people to pet puppies for $100 per hour. You read that right. Find out how you can apply.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: More money for education. That’s what politicians promised when the Florida Lottery launched more than 30 years ago. Now, 9 Investigates just how much of that money our students are really getting. Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45p.m.

GET READY FOR A WARM WEEK AHEAD!

Forecast is looking good for #ElectionDay here in Central Florida.

