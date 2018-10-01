0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Oct. 1

HOSPITAL BECOMES A CRIME SCENE: Orlando police shoot and kill a man at Orlando Regional Medical Center who claimed he had a gun. The threat had the hospital Emergency Room in lockdown for hours. What he said to people in the hospital, how the confrontation turned deadly, and the surprising revelation police made after he was killed: Click or tap to read more.

NEW MONTH, NEW QUARTER, NEW LAWS: Florida has several new laws today. One is meant to help first responders. One could be controversial for gun control advocates. One was based on a local case that's now meant to protect pets. Read the highlights.

HORRIBLE: Florida police say an 8-year-old girl's puppy killed by pellet gun sniper. How a chance encounter helped police tracked down a suspect.

'I'm going to stab you if you don't get out': A Marion County woman has been arrested for stabbing her roommate. What led to the violent confrontation.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT: Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, turns 94 today. Surprisingly, he is NOT the oldest-living former president (George H.W. Bush is about four months older). Take a look back at Jimmy Carter through the years and learn more about wife and former First Lady Rosalynn (who is 91!)

"WHAT THE HELL? THAT'S NOT MY CAT!" Meet the Central Florida grandmother who scared away a naked man on her porch (!!) by popping out her false teeth (!!!!). If you watch anything on the Internet today, this interview should be it.

OH, THE PLACES YOU'LL GO: A great-grandmother's order of Dr. Suess books was lost in the mail. 20 years later, a happy ending as you'll read in this fascinating tale.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A simple oil change cost a local man $3,000 after the shop’s mistake wrecked his engine. When the shop refused to cover the damages, he called Todd Ulrich and the Action 9 team. Watch Todd confront the shop, and see when oil changes can be risky. Watch today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

