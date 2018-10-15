0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Oct. 15

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING: A man is accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old girl from the Orlando International Airport, police said. Witnesses said the girl was screaming as the suspect told the crowd, "This is my girl." Read how witnesses stopped the man before police arrived.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Florida and Georgia on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Michael. Here's the latest on the death toll and the wreckage.

FLU DEATH: Florida health officials say a child is the first to die during this year's flu season. Officials said the child was not vaccinated.

FINALLY: The new I-4 west ramp on Colonial Drive is open, but it may be a little confusing at first---drivers will now have to turn left from a new traffic light. Here's what to look out for on your commute.

Future @I4Ultimate at I-4 & Colonial Dr.

📸: (Left) Current I-4

📸: (Right) Future I-4



Still a couple more changes to go when you look at what’s been done and what they have left to do. @WFTV

📷: credit @ChrisLoughran8 pic.twitter.com/tjIRbw9d81 — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 15, 2018

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

ROYAL BABY: It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a child in the spring of 2019. The announcement means the succession to the British throne will look a little different.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: If you're daydreaming of quitting your job and traveling the world, this week can be a game changer for you. Two national lottery games – Mega Millions and Powerball – are sporting HUGE jackpots this week.

MOM DIES SAVING CHILDREN: A Florida woman who went to the beach with her six children died Saturday after trying to save four of them who were caught in a tidal current. Read the terrifying account from witnesses.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A New York woman begged Orange County leaders for help after she found out the man she believes is her long-lost brother is buried in a county-owned indigent cemetery. Investigative reporter Karla Ray learned retrieving his remains is not a simple process – and it can get costly. But after Karla’s questioning, it will be less expensive for this woman to get her brother’s remains. Watch her report on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

DON'T BREAK OUT THE BOOTS JUST YET

Break out the fall clothes...well... It'll stay HOT this week, before we get some more fall-like changes next week. I'm tracking the next front, on Channel 9. Have a great morning!! pic.twitter.com/iBNK8R4TGh — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 15, 2018

