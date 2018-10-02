0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Oct. 2

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:



MAN TRIES TO BUY CHILD AT WALMART: An 81-year-old man in Port Orange attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother for $200,000 at a Walmart, police said. Hellmuth Kolb was arrested Saturday on charges of simple battery and false imprisonment. Here's why police believe Kolb may have been involved in similar incidents.

DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME, FOLKS: A 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of practicing dentistry without a license, the Leesburg Police Department said. Investigators said Allen Turner had been making custom molds for dental grills at his home. Hear him explain why he considers himself more of a "jeweler" and what he told police about his practice.

DEVELOPING: Six people were hurt when a pickup truck drove into protesters in Flint, Michigan who were advocating for a $15 minimum wage. Here's what we know so far.

MINIMUM WAGE IS A HOT ISSUE: Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all of its U.S. employees, the company announced early Tuesday. Here's what CEO Jeff Bezos is saying about it.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

HORSE PLAY: It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, but a racehorse was apparently so parched after leaving her stable that she raced to the nearest watering hole, which just happened to be a...you guessed it...a sports betting bar. See it for yourself.

GUILTY PLEA: A 22-year-old flight student who investigators said jumped a security fence at Melbourne International Airport and reached the cockpit of an empty jet will be deported to Trinidad, officials said. Nishal Sankat will never be able to enter the U.S. again.

ORMC LOCKDOWN: Orlando police have identified the man who claimed to have a weapon inside Orlando Regional Medical Center. Officers shot and killed Brian Baker, 33, when he made aggressive movements toward officers Monday morning, Orlando police Chief John Mina said. Three officers fired at Baker. What we know about Baker.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: There are new questions about what CFX is doing to engage those who could be impacted by the construction of the Osceola Parkway extension. Now, the chair of the Osceola County Board and CFX chair is answering our questions about concerns that he made a deal behind closed doors with the developer who is pushing the county and CFX to favor one potential route for the extension. Watch Daralene Jones' report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

