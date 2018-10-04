0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Oct. 4

BIG DAY FOR SEAWORLD: SeaWorld's newest attraction is open and it's making a big splash. The Infinity Falls ride claims the world's tallest drop on a river raft ride--riders will drop a whopping 40-feet. Read more about other efforts the park is making to steer away from animal attractions.

BITE ME: An Ormond Beach man's dog survived a pretty gruesome alligator attack. Jack, a 7-year-old boxer-rottweiler mix, suffered a broken leg and severe wounds, but after hours of surgery he'll be OK. The alligator meanwhile was trapped and killed. As a treat (and maybe sweet revenge) the owner saved a piece of its tail to feed to poor Jack.

HOT CAR DEATH: As teachers at a small private try to come to grips with the death of a 4-year-old boy who was left in a hot SUV, they're also dealing with threats because the boy's stepmother worked at the school.

BEEF...IT'S NOT FOR DINNER: Here we go again...another beef recall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a massive recall of more than 6.5 million pounds of beef products that could be contaminated with Salmonella Newport. Click here to see a list of the affected products.

GRAB A STRAW AND GO TO ITALY: Nearly 8,000 gallons of Prosecco are gone after a fermentation tank exploded in Italy. But if you're a half-glass-full kind of person, you might say the mess made for the coolest champagne fountain EVER. See it for yourself. Cheers! 🍾

TRAGEDY IN SOUTH CAROLINA: Law enforcement officials have identified the man they say shot seven police officers, killing one. Florence County Sheriff said that Fred Hopkins, 74, opened fire and shot the officers. He is in custody. Here's what we know about the suspect.

KAVANAUGH VOTE: The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court is moving forward as Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee begin to review an FBI report on an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him. Click here for updates.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 Investigates how a lack of communication between Seminole County's clerk of court and the state funded facility that provides detox services led to a delay in some court orders being processed. Investigative reporter Karla Ray uncovered the county wasn't processing petitions for “Marchman Act” orders – issued when a judge decides someone should be taken to drug treatment involuntarily. Watch her report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

