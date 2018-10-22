0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Oct. 22

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

BEAT THE LINES: Early voting starts today in four Central Florida counties with a lengthy ballot – and potentially long lines – awaiting voters at the polls. Find out how to skip the lines and speed up the process.

DEADLY SHOOTING: Deputies were called to the Happy Place bar around 5:40 a.m. Monday. One person was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Read more about this shooting and the other two shootings that have happened at the bar since July.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A passenger at Orlando International Airport had to be detained after video appears to show him yelling, cursing and swinging at a JetBlue employee. The man was allegedly upset over a flight delay. Watch video of the altercation here.

AWFUL: The Florida Department of Children and Families has confirmed the death of a 5-year-old girl who was badly beaten in a Jacksonville home. Now, the child’s mother and her current boyfriend are behind bars.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

CANDIDATES SQUARE OFF: Florida gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum participated in their first televised debate on Sunday. The two scuffled on the economy, race, and, of course, Donald Trump. Check out the highlights of the debate.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOU WON?: With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at a record $1.6 billion, people are snapping up tickets across the U.S. The Powerball jackpot also has climbed. It's up to an estimated $620 million for Wednesday's drawing. From San Diego to New York, people are dreaming of how they would spend the money should they beat the astronomical odds of winning.

TIDES TURN: Bathers returned to Cocoa Beach days after a red tide bloom and massive fish kill caused the beach to become littered with dead fish. In 36 hours, volunteers in Brevard County have removed thousands of dead fish that washed ashore on Cocoa Beach after a red tide bloom. Click to read more about how red tide is impacting the coast.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: They were promised a new home without power bills. But after buying the energy efficient house a local family claims they're now facing thousands of dollars in electric bills. Action 9's Todd Ulrich found they're not the only ones asking about the builder's claims - and he’s getting answers. Tune in to WFTV tonight at 5 p.m. to see what he discovered.

IT'S FINALLY SWEATER WEATHER!

