0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Oct. 29

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

MCDONALD'S SHOOTING: A father fatally shot a masked man Saturday who opened fire inside a McDonald’s restaurant, police said. According to reports, the father and one of his children were struck in the hail of bullets. Click to read more about how it all happened.

TEAR GAS: Nikki Gumbs is tired of her apartment smelling like tear gas — and she said she can’t seem to get any help from her landlord or the Orlando Police Department. On Friday, 18-year-old Tymeke Counts ran inside Gumbs’ apartment, which is next to his, and barricaded himself during a confrontation with police, officers said. Police used tear gas to get him out. Read more about her struggle to find a place to sleep since then.

TIME TO DECIDE: As Central Florida voters head to the polls, more is at stake than the major offices for which candidates are running. Voters will also decide whether to approve or deny 12 proposed amendments that impact everything from felons' rights to greyhound racing. Click to learn more about each proposed amendment.

EYES ON THE CLOCK: Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday. You’ll need to set your clocks to “fall back” one hour before going to bed on Saturday. Why do we do this? Here’s a look at why we started using DST and why we continue to do it.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

NEW TOP COP: The city of Orlando has a new top cop. Former Deputy Chief Orlando Rolon, a 25-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department, was sworn in as interim chief in a change of command ceremony Monday morning. Read more about the force's new chief.

The Change of Command ceremony is underway at Amway Center. Orlando Rolon is taking over for retiring John Mina as Chief of @OrlandoPolice pic.twitter.com/tOR1H3qGX7 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 29, 2018

SCHOOL SHOOTING: A high school student has died after being shot Monday morning at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina according to reports. Authorities said the suspect, another student, was taken into custody after the incident. Click for the latest updates on the shooting.

ROAD RAGE: A 3-year-old was shot in the head during a road rage incident Sunday in South Florida.

Police said the toddler was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. Find out more about where and when the shooting happened.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

What if your new house started literally falling apart? That's what happened to dozens of local homeowners. Now Action 9's Todd Ulrich is investigating the major builder who homeowners claim knew its stucco wasn't up to code.

#Action9 investigates dozens of homes falling apart and the major builder who refuses to fix them. Today on #WFTV at 5:45p.m. pic.twitter.com/sXs1HcuBYs — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) October 29, 2018

TEMPERATURES ARE A CHANGIN'!

The chill is in the air! I am tracking the big changes for the week ahead, on Channel 9 now. pic.twitter.com/7GAfYtnrfC — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 29, 2018

