9 At Your Desk: Monday, Sept. 10

    ACTIVE TROPICS: Florence strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday and will continue to intensify Monday. Details on the hurricanes, disturbance brewing in the Atlantic.

    SPACEX ROCKET: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Monday at 12:45 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Watch the launch here.

    AMBULANCE RATE HIKE: Sanford city leaders will decide Monday whether people will have to pay more for an ambulance ride. Details on how much the proposal is asking for.  

    RIP CURRENT WARNING: A man drowned while swimming in New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said. What beach officials warn about the upcoming week.

    INTERNET ISSUES: Orange County Public Schools had to deal with an internet outage Monday, thanks to Spectrum, officials said. Here's what we know.

    NATIONAL NEWS: A gas line explosion has sent flames shooting into the sky in Pennsylvania, officials said. Read the update and watch raw video.

    ON THE LIGHTER SIDE: A woman woke up to a coyote in her bedroom! Details on how the owner thinks the coyote got inside.

    ACTIVE AFTERNOON: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

    WHEN YOU GET HOME: Hurricanes and disturbances swirling in the Atlantic, and afternoon showers ahead in Central Florida. Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Tom Terry is tracking the active tropics and will have live updates on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

    FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: We're tracking the tropics! Stay with Channel 9:

