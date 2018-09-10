9 At Your Desk: Monday, Sept. 10

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:
ACTIVE TROPICS: Florence strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday and will continue to intensify Monday. Details on the hurricanes, disturbance brewing in the Atlantic.
SPACEX ROCKET: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Monday at 12:45 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Watch the launch here.
AMBULANCE RATE HIKE: Sanford city leaders will decide Monday whether people will have to pay more for an ambulance ride. Details on how much the proposal is asking for.
RIP CURRENT WARNING: A man drowned while swimming in New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said. What beach officials warn about the upcoming week.
INTERNET ISSUES: Orange County Public Schools had to deal with an internet outage Monday, thanks to Spectrum, officials said. Here's what we know.
NATIONAL NEWS: A gas line explosion has sent flames shooting into the sky in Pennsylvania, officials said. Read the update and watch raw video.
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE: A woman woke up to a coyote in her bedroom! Details on how the owner thinks the coyote got inside.
ACTIVE AFTERNOON: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: Hurricanes and disturbances swirling in the Atlantic, and afternoon showers ahead in Central Florida. Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Tom Terry is tracking the active tropics and will have live updates on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
