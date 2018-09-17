0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Sept. 17

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:



TACO BELL EMPLOYEE REFUSES TO SERVE CUSTOMER WHO DOESN'T SPEAK SPANISH: A Florida Taco Bell employee was fired after refusing to serve a customer who did not speak Spanish. Here's what happened.

'TURN YOURSELF IN,' SAYS SHERIFF TO MAN ACCUSED OF BEATING PREGNANT WOMAN: “You beat a woman that you knew was pregnant.” More on the search for Paul Oquendo .

HOT WEEK AHEAD: UNUSUALLY HIGH HEAT INDEX IN CENTRAL FLORIDA: While the Florida heat is nothing new, it’s still a good idea to heed the advice of experts to avoid heatstroke. Tips from meteorologist Brian Shields.

SKATEBOARDERS, BICYCLISTS COULD SOON BE ALLOWED ON SIDEWALKS: It’s illegal for skateboarders and cyclists in Orlando to use sidewalks. Read about the push for change.

MAN TRIES TO STEAL POT THAT WASHED UP ON FLORIDA SHORE, DEPUTIES SAY: A man tried to take 11 pounds of marijuana that washed up on a Flagler County beach, deputies said. Here’s the story.

MAN SHOT IN ORLANDO RESTAURANT PARKING LOT, DEPUTIES SAY: A shooting outside an Orlando restaurant sent one man to the hospital, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. More details.

NATIONAL NEWS | TEEN FINDS PURSE STUFFED WITH $10K, GIVES IT TO POLICE: “To me, I figured this is the right thing to do.” Read his story.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE: 'PRACTICALLY PERFECT' MARY POPPINS RETURNS: Emily Blunt takes over for the role in “Mary Poppins Returns” as the practically perfect nanny who arrives to take care of the Banks children once again. Watch the trailer here!

HOT START TO WEEK: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Prison cuts could mean prison dangers: 9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray obtained records of more than 300 incidents in which officer safety was put at risk. That story on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: TOO HOT FOR AUTUMN!

© 2018 Cox Media Group.