0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Sept. 24

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:



DEPUTIES SEARCH FOR PALM COAST TEEN WHO NEEDS MEDICATION: A missing child alert has been issued for 17-year-old Rickey Wheeler, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Details on the search.

DEPUTY FATALLY SHOOTS WIFE, THEN HIMSELF WITH KIDS IN HOME, OFFICIALS SAY: A Florida sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his wife Monday morning before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. Here’s what we know.

PRINCETON STREET EXIT ON I-4 MOVED TWO MILES BACK FROM PREVIOUS LOCATION: The exit from I-4 east to Princeton Street was replaced with a new exit that drivers will encounter two miles sooner than the old one. Details here.

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN FLORIDA AFTER SHARK BITE WHILE SPEARFISHING: A 32-year-old woman is recovering in a Florida hospital after she was bitten by a shark while spearfishing Sunday in the Bahamas, authorities said. Here’s the story.

HOLY GUACAMOLE! 200-POUND TURTLE TO BE RELEASED AFTER TREATMENT AT BREVARD ZOO: The Brevard Zoo will release a 200-pound sea turtle named “Guacamole” into the ocean Monday. Time and location here.

TEEN'S BODY FOUND IN POND BEHIND HOTEL NEAR UCF, DEPUTIES SAY: A body was found in a pond behind a hotel near UCF Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Here’s the story.

NATIONAL NEWS| HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER DIES AFTER COLLAPSING AT MEET: Samantha Davis was competing in the Hare & Hounds Invitational at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, N.C. Read story here.

JUST FOR FUN | BLUE BELL BRINGS BACK LIMITED SPICED PUMPKIN PECAN ICE CREAM: Blue Bell is getting in on the spiced pumpkin obsession with the return of a seasonal flavor. Details here.

FIRST WEEK OF FALL: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Investigative reporter Karla Ray pushed for answers as to how citizenship and immigration services track documents with personal details when they're sent through the mail. That story on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: Last day of summer... or is it?

© 2018 Cox Media Group.