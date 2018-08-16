9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Aug. 16

9 At Your Desk: WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday
REMEMBERING THE QUEEN OF SOUL: Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76. Click here to see reaction and a look back at her groundbreaking career.
MISSING KIDS: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for three missing children from Pasco County. Click here to read where they may be headed.
WOMAN HIT & KILLED NEAR DAYTONA BOARDWALK: Police in Daytona Beach say a woman was killed in a crash involving a city public works vehicle near the city’s Main Street Pier. Click here to read why the driver may not face charges even though he didn't stop.
FAMILY MYSTERY TAKES DRAMATIC TURN: A Colorado man is under arrest for murder just days ago went on TV to plead for the safe return of his missing daughters and pregnant wife. More on the heartbreaking case.
HUNGRY HEIST: Police are investigating a scheme in which $98,000 of ramen noodles were stolen. Click here to read the ways the noodle nemeses pulled it off.
GATOR HUNTING SEASON: Florida’s statewide alligator hunting season started Wednesday with more than 7,500 permits issued this year by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Click here to read more about the annual "gator harvest."
WEED KILLER IN YOUR BREAKFAST? A report finds unsafe amounts of a weed killer chemical in some oat-based food. Click here to read which foods were named.
STORMS OR SUN? Your 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: A local woman hired to reship packages out of her home for a $2,000 a month paycheck. After month, no pay, and she’s fired. This is classic reshipping hoax. You’re not paid -- then you find out you’re unknowingly part of criminal ring to move stolen merchandise. Watch Todd Ulrich's Action 9 investigation today at 5:45 p.m.
FINAL THOUGHTS FROM BRIAN SHIELDS:
