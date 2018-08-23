9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Aug. 23

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:
TWISTED MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT STARTED WITH LOVE TRIANGLE: Detectives read through more than 500 pages of evidence in the case of an Osceola County woman who was killed in a love triangle linked to a murder-for-hire plot. Read what else was uncovered.
HURRICANE LANE: OUTER RAIN BANDS ON CAT 4 STORM LASH HAWAII'S BIG ISLAND: The outer rain bands of Hurricane Lane are lashing Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Read updated information on storm.
ANOTHER DONATION JAR MEANT FOR SLAIN CHILD'S FAMILY STOLEN: For the second time in less than a week, a jar full of money meant for the family of slain Florida girl Heidy Rivas Villanueva has been stolen. Details on the arrests made in the case.
CONSUMER REPORTS:
CUSTOMER DATA CYBERATTACK AT CHEDDAR'S SCRATCH KITCHEN: Customers who dined at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen between November 3, 2017 and January 2, 2018 may need to check their credit card accounts. Information on the states affected.
KING BIO RECALLS MORE CHILDREN'S MEDICATIONS: Earlier this year, King Bio voluntarily recalled some products due to microbial contamination. Recall details.
UNPERMITTED ADDITIONS TO SEMINOLE CO. MANAGER'S HOME: WFTV learned Wednesday that even though the county's building permits department was unaware of the work, the Seminole County Property Appraiser's Office knew about it. Watch 9 Investigates' report.
RAIN CHANCE THIS WEEKEND: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: A couple signed a one-year lease for a home near beach, but never moved in and listed it on Airbnb. 9 Investigates the problems the move caused for the homeowners and the real estate agent on Eyewitness News, starting at 5 p.m.
