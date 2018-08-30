0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Aug. 30

MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN BEATING DEATH OF WIFE IN ORLANDO HOME: Police said David Michael Tronnes was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the April 24 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes. Read details about the case.

WOMAN WRONGLY CONVICTED AFTER CHILDHOOD FRIEND USES NAME DURING ARREST: A woman said she was wrongly convicted of several crimes because a childhood friend used her identity when she was arrested by Sanford police. Read why it's so difficult to clear her name.

POLICE: CHURCH SCHOOL WORKER TRIES TO KISS GIRL, BUYS HER GIFTS: A 67-year-old administrative assistant at Shiloh S.D.A. Church School tried to kiss a 12-year-old student, the Ocala Police Department said. ​​​​​​Details on the charges he faces.

ENFAMIL POWDERED BABY FORMULA REMOVED FROM CVS SHELVES: A Florida mother’s discovery in her child’s baby formula has led to all powdered Enfamil baby formula being pulled from CVS shelves. Read what the woman found.

NATIONAL | WHY WHOOPING COUGH IS MAKING A COMEBACK: In recent years, there have been outbreaks not seen since the 1950s. Here's what researchers discovered.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - MAN SAYS 150-POUND MONITOR LIZARD STALKS HIS HOME: A man in Florida has an unexpected visitor that will not leave him alone. How FWC is trying to catch it.

ACTIVE AFTERNOONS: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Nearly a year after Hurricane Irma, Action 9 explains how many homeowners still can’t get new roofs because of Assignment of Benefit contracts. Reporter Todd Ulrich has the story on Eyewitness News, starting at 5 p.m.

