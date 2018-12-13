0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Dec. 13

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

SHOOTOUT ON I-75: One person is dead after a shootout with deputies in Sumter County on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said. A person suspected in a Citrus County homicide drove into Sumter County on State Road-44 and entered onto Interstate 75 south, where multiple stop sticks were deployed, deputies said. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates.

It's the season of giving at WFTV! Click here to learn about your chance to win some holiday prizes

DISNEY WORKER FRAUD: A Walt Disney World hotel worker was arrested Monday after stealing almost $49,000 in 2016, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Between April 2016 and December 2016, Jamaica Hall, 31, of Kissimmee, issued fraudulent credit card refunds to hotel guests, which he transferred to his checking account, investigators said. Read more about his scheme.

Deputies: #DisneyWorld worker fired after stealing almost $49K from company | Find out how he did it: https://t.co/gqeqLjOdU7 pic.twitter.com/uE3T8jyTzv — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 13, 2018

AMAZON SCAM: It's a busy time of year for everybody, including scammers. There is an email scam going around with a new twist that targets online shoppers. This latest scam specifically goes after people who use Amazon. Click here to see how it works and how to avoid it.

A WHALE OF A TIME: Drone video captured an unusual incident off the coast of New Zealand on Monday. A group of three killer whales seemed to make a lone female swimmer part of their pod, swimming with her in the waters off Coromondel at Hahei Beach, New Zealand’s 1 News reported. Watch the video here.

CLOSE CALL: A quick-thinking bus driver helped prevent a potential child abduction in Georgia, according to reports. Investigators said a brother and sister were about to get off their school bus Wednesday afternoon when an older, balding, white man in a gray, four-door car called out to the children to come get into his car. Click to find out what the bus driver did next.

SCHOOL SHOOTING: Police say a teenage suspect who brought a gun to a middle school in Indiana has died. Police responded Thursday morning to calls of an active shooter at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond, Indiana. Read the latest updates here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

BURGLARIES: A 21-year-old Deltona woman and a 21-year-old Sanford man have been linked to 15 home burglaries during the span of two weeks, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Read more about which areas deputies said they targeted.

RUFFLING FEATHERS: U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a flighty discovery after a recent flight landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Customs agents said an agricultural specialist found 70 live birds, held in hair rollers stuffed in a duffel bag, USA Today reported. Find out what happens to the birds now.

Passenger smuggles 70 #birds stuffed in hair rollers on #flight, officials say 🐦 | Read more: https://t.co/VCUtPGzJfQ pic.twitter.com/O8FF0JZt4v — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 13, 2018

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Merritt Island couple discovered $20,000 dollars in termite damage inside walls. They filed a repair claim with Terminix, but it was denied as old not-live damage. Here's the kicker: Terminix has treated and insured home for 28 years. WFTV's Todd Ulrich investigates and shows how termite bonds try to exclude all kinds of damages. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for a live report.

STORMS ROLL IN TOMORROW!

Late Friday, our severe weather threat goes up. Tracking this on Channel 9 now. pic.twitter.com/OiN1JoMZW9 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 13, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.