0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Dec. 6

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

REMEMBERING 41: Funeral services are underway at a Houston church for George H.W. Bush, the last public remembrance for the former president who will be laid to rest Thursday. About 1,200 mourners were expected at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for the service, which will include eulogies from Bush's Secretary of State, James Baker, and his grandson, George P. Bush. Live stream the service here.

RECALL: Parents, check your medicine cabinets. Tris Pharma Inc. is recalling three lots of infants' liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores in the U.S., the Monmouth, New Jersey-based drug company announced in a news release Wednesday. See which brands are impacted here.

JOY RIDE: A Florida couple quit their jobs, stole a 40-foot catamaran sailboat and sailed to Cuba for their honeymoon, authorities said. The Miami Herald reports 46-year-old Aaron Burmeister and 32-year-old Ashley McNeil pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to charges of conspiracy to transport a vessel in foreign commerce. Read more about the case here.

HEARTBREAKING: It’s an agonizing decision that no man wants to make: A Colorado man had to choose between the survival of his unborn child or his wife, who had gone into premature labor. Click to find out what he decided.

YIKES: An 18-year-old New York man was arrested Tuesday after he recorded a Snapchat video of him touching a sleeping woman at a University of Central Florida dormitory, the UCF Police Department said. Read more about the case here.

SCARY: On Monday evening, a man and a woman tried to steal from a woman who has dementia, the Belle Isle Police Department said. Police said they were called shortly before 6:15 p.m. to a home on Nela Avenue near Seminole Drive after a woman who posed as a caregiver entered the home. Investigators said the woman took the victim to the kitchen and a gloved man entered the home. Read more about what happened next.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

© 2018 Cox Media Group.

SEARCH CONTINUES: Dozens of volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon searching for a woman who vanished from Malabar in 2006. Brandy Hall, a volunteer firefighter and a mother of two, was 32 years old when she was last seen Aug. 16, 2006, leaving a Malabar Fire Department station. Read the latest about new search efforts here.

VISA DENIED: The father of a North Carolina teenager who was kidnapped and killed has been denied a visa to attend her funeral. Services for Hania Aguilar are set for Saturday in Lumberton. Hania’s father lives in Guatemala and needs a special visa to attend. Find out why the man's attorney says he was denied.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Action 9 found one of the worst cases involving South Florida movers not delivering local customers’ property. An 80-year-old woman has only a suitcase and two cats. All her possessions are being held by Apex Moving and Storage near West Palm Beach. It has been 60 days, and there is still no delivery date. WFTV's Todd Ulrich exposes the company’s multiple names and complaint history. And we show how many South Florida companies are generating big complaints here. Ulrich has contacted federal regulators, and we expect results. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

BUNDLE UP!

The lows temperatures are in the books this cold morning. Congratulations Ocala? First freezing temps of the season up in Marion County. pic.twitter.com/Yef3zpIKsQ — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) December 6, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.