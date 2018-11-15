0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Nov. 15

NOT AGAIN: Wekiva High School was placed on lockdown Thursday due to a report of a student with a weapon on campus. Parents were informed by the school that the student was identified and all students and staff are safe. Read more about how law enforcement secured the scene.

A WHOLE NEW WORLD: Of possibilities. Walt Disney World is revealing more about some of its new attractions -- and showing off some of its newest technology -- that are coming soon to Central Florida. Disney is even developing new technology called stunt-tronics: Animatronics that can do stunts too dangerous for humans. Click to find out more about what's to come.

1, 2, 3, 4...: The recount continues. A federal judge just issued an injunction Thursday morning granting an extension to all voters who were told their signature on their ballot did not match the signature on file.They now have until Saturday at 5 p.m. to go to their supervisor of elections office and fix the issue. Find out what Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Bill Nelson's camps have to say about that.

DO NOT PASS GO: One of the latest editions of the popular board game Monopoly is being criticized by its target audience. USA Today reported that Monopoly for Millennials plays up stereotypes that are routinely mocked about the age group. Read more about the game, including what the pieces were replaced with.

COLD CASE CRACKED: A suspect who has provided information on over 90 homicides has confessed to the 1982 slaying of Rosie Hill in Ocala, according to detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 78-year-old Samuel Little, also known as Samuel McDowell, gave information allowing them to consider the murder case of Hill closed. Read more about how investigators solved the case.

TOXIC: Cue Britney Spears. Oxford Dictionaries has chosen a single word to sum up the mood of 2018: toxic. The British publisher announced Thursday that “toxic” beat out words such as “gaslighting,” “incel” and “techlash” to become its 2018 Word of the Year. Find out why officials said it won.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Millions in federal dollars are being paid out to people who have been hurt while getting a simple flu shot or other vaccine! It's called SIRVA -- Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration -- and it typically occurs if the injection occurs at the wrong spot on the arm or the wrong angle. The problem has gotten so severe that the Department of Health and Human Services set up a trust fund to deal with the claims coming through at a federal level. Tune in tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full story.

