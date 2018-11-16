0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Nov. 16

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

GAMEDAY READY: The University of Central Florida is getting ready for its debut on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. The campus and its self-declared national champion football team will host the program for the first time before its game with Cincinnati, kicking off at 8 p.m. Read more about how the campus is preparing.

BUS CRASH: One Lynx bus crashed into another Friday morning, leaving one bus driver dead and another injured, according to the Orlando Police Department. Get the latest updates here.

$400K SCAM: You may remember the case from last year of the homeless man who gave a woman who had run out of gas his last $20 to get home. The woman and her boyfriend then set up a GoFundMe site for the homeless good Samaritan. As it turns out, the story was all a lie, according to prosecutors in New Jersey. Read all about how the case unraveled.

TWO DEAD: A 24-year-old Casselberry man and a 21-year-old Ocala woman riding a motorcycle died Thursday evening in a crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Click to read more about what troppers say caused the crash.

THEATER FIRE: The front sign of the IMAX movie theater in Pointe Orlando caught fire prompting an evacuation on Friday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire rescue officials said there were reports of flames coming from the sign of the theater. Read the latest updates.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

SUSPECT'S GIRLFRIEND SPEAKS: The woman who said she had an affair with Chris Watts, the Colorado man who is set to be sentenced in the murders of his two daughters and pregnant wife, is telling her side of the story. Find out what lies she said he told her before his family disappeared.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: When firefighters answer the call, they put their own safety on the line for others. Sometimes under water, climbing up high, or more often searching buildings surrounded by smoke and flames. For years people have argued first responders are not compensated enough for their dangerous career. So Channel 9's Lauren Seabrook asked: how much is enough when taxpayers sign the check? She found some county firefighters are among the highest paid employees in Orange thanks to overtime. Tune in tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full story.

COOLEST WEATHER IN MONTHS!

It’s our coldest start since March! See you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/Rw0eB2l8mI — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 16, 2018

