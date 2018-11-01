0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Nov. 1

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

BREAKING AT NOON: An Orlando office building was evacuated as bomb squad investigators responded to a report of a suspicious package. Investigators just determined what was actually inside: Click here for updates from the scene.

SOMETHING TO HIDE? In the latest step of the Markeith Loyd legal saga, lawyers for the man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant want to know if law enforcement is covering up something from the night of his capture: The piece of evidence that's key to their claim.

HALLOWEEN HORROR: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate stabbings – one fatal – that happened Halloween night. See where the investigations stand so far.

OFFICER & DEPUTY OPEN FIRE: A 32-year-old Port Orange man was killed late Wednesday in a shooting involving a deputy at a gas station in Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. What happened earlier that Halloween night that led to the confrontation.

CAUSE OF DEATH: DIAPER RASH -- An Iowa jury on Tuesday heard the graphic, heart-wrenching details of the death of a baby found dead in an infant swing last year. Follow the case here [WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS]

DID YOU VOTE YET? Time is running out to cast your vote IF you want to avoid long lines on Election Day. Click here to see when & where to vote early in your county.

SPEAKING OF ELECTION DAY:

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

Our next front is just to the west. I'm tracking our weekend changes, now on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/RtwpIrwL20 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 1, 2018

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Your credit score can be ruined -- and this has nothing to do with ID theft. A Deltona woman discovers her near-perfect credit score dropped 200 points when she tried to buy a car and was denied. Then she discovers another woman’s credit history has been “merged” with her reports at all three credit bureaus. How could this happen? And why is it so common? Tune in to Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

