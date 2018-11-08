0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Nov. 8

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING: Twelve people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed after a gunman opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday, authorities confirmed early Thursday. The suspected shooter, identified as Ian David Long, is also dead. Hear from people who were inside the bar when bullets started flying.

OFFICER RESIGNS: An Orlando police officer resigned in the middle of an investigation over allegations he had sex while on duty and lied about it. Find out what the investigation revealed.

SECOND CRASH: A 29-year-old Osceola County deputy under investigation for a fatal crash last month was involved in another crash Tuesday afternoon in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. What happens now?

AWWWWW: A baby sloth will be hanging out with Brevard Zoo staff for the next few months after it was left by its mother shortly after birth last month. Zoo staff said the yet-to-be-named newborn is the first sloth born at the zoo. See photos of the baby curled up with its sloth blanket.

Our first-ever sloth baby is here and they're ready to crawl straight into your heart: https://t.co/jMAt4P73FZ #SlothBabyChronicles pic.twitter.com/hQvFd6mIFd — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) November 8, 2018

THAT'S A BIG BOAT: The biggest cruise ship in the world is now at Port Canaveral. Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" arrived at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Read more about the port's push to get bigger ships and more passengers into the area.

GET YOUR WALLETS READY: Walmart, like other retailers this year, isn’t waiting for Black Friday to launch its holiday shopping deals. Early Thursday, Walmart unveiled not only the deals it will be offering on Black Friday but also some “doorbusters” that are available beginning today. Check out the full list of deals.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A 9 Investigates analysis found only a fraction of those accused of sex crimes in Central Florida are ever convicted. Investigative reporter Karla Ray went through nine years of state data and found only about 10% of all reported sex crimes actually make it to trial. Watch this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30p.m.

WARM WEATHER TO CLOSE OUT THE WEEK!

The November heat is on! Highs today... 🌴🍁🦃🌴 pic.twitter.com/S7wtDvrMLV — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.