0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Oct. 11

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

MICHAEL: South Carolina is getting heavy rains and gusty winds as Tropical Storm Michael speeds through. But officials aren't seeing anything like the damage inflicted by Hurricane Florence last month. Meanwhile, entire cities in the Florida Panhandle were wiped out when Michael plowed through as a near-Category 5 storm.

Download WFTV's News and weather apps

Damage from Hurricane Michael at the Village of Shell Point on October 10, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images Damage from Hurricane Michael at the Village of Shell Point on October 10, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

NEW CHIEF IN TOWN: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Thursday who will be the next chief of police. Orlando Rolon has been with the department for 25 years.

DEVASTATION: Photos and video show the utter devastation after Hurricane Michael ripped through the Panhandle.

RAPE CASE: A Sanford man accused of repeatedly raping a teenage girl, and threatening to kill her and her family unless she allowed him to keep raping her, could face life in prison, a Seminole County judge said Wednesday.

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

HARVEY WEINSTEIN UPDATE: The New York prosecutor in charge of the sex assault case against Harvey Weinstein has dropped part of the case, reports said.

HELPING HAND: Crews from Central Florida have been deployed to the Panhandle to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. How you can help.

CREEPY: As the Florida Panhandle region braced for Hurricane Michael, some eagle-eyed weather watchers noticed what looks like a skull in one of the satellite images of the storm. Decide for yourself.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: We still have full team coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. See live reports from the Florida Panhandle on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

#HurricaneMichael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as the strongest storm to hit the U.S. since 1969.



Its winds were powerful enough to bring down the walls of this middle school gymnasium in Panama City. https://t.co/8S62ZbLkYt pic.twitter.com/fF3ohrdrys — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.