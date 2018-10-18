0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Oct. 18

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

CHECK YOUR LUNCH: 700 pounds of ready-to-eat salads have been recalled due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination. Click here to make sure your lunch is safe.

Download WFTV's News and weather apps

THE POWER IS IN YOUR HANDS: No one won the $345 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, which means Saturday's estimated jackpot grew to $430 million. Click to read more about the billion in total combined winnings up for grabs this weekend.

ANOTHER TWIST: Markeith Loyd's lawyers are trying to pull Orlando's police chief into the accused cop-killer's murder cases. The lawyers said Chief John Mina should have gotten Loyd medical attention sooner instead of making public statements about the case. Read more about the suit here.

WHO'S THE BOSS?: Trustees at Bethune Cookman University could decide today to remove the school’s interim president. The school has been under fire for overspending and is now at risk of losing its accreditation. Keep your eyes on WFTV.com for updates.

Students continue to protest outside today’s board meeting upset with the financial issues facing the school. They are demanding a meeting with the board chair. They want the board to keep interim president Grimes pic.twitter.com/b2kSLMYY15 — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 18, 2018

ARE YOU AN EARLY DETECTION DIVA? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WFTV.com has (potentially life-saving) coverage you can count on:

ON YOUR DRIVE HOME: Watch out for (another) traffic shift on Interstate 4. The exit to get off at Kirkman Road has switched sides (again). Make sure you're on the right side of traffic.

If you just got used to the exit on the right on I-4 Eastbound to Kirkman Rd (North), it’s moving again...back to the left. @I4Ultimate will make the change Thursday morning (October 18th) @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ySfxtZbs4j — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 17, 2018

IT COMES IN WAVES: The Florida Department of Health said Wednesday evening that test results confirmed that red tide has made its way to Brevard County. Check out a list of all the Brevard beaches impacted so far.

Police in Webster, Massachusetts, said Matthew Hale was kidnapped by his mother, Christina Hale (left), in 2016, first going from New York to her mother's home in Webster. Orange County Sheriff's Office, NCMEC

FINALLY!: A 5-year-old boy who was abducted by his mother in 2016 was found safe with her at her cousin's Orange County home. The search for the boy took investigators from Massachusetts to Maine and finally down to Florida. Find out how he's being reunited with his father after two years.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A program that is supposed to help hurricane victims is now forcing them out of their homes. WFTV reporter Todd Ulrich interviews local residents who signed for forbearance, thinking three months worth of payments were added to end of their loans. Instead, they were forced to refinance at higher rates. They can’t do that, so lenders say they’re foreclosing. Find out the results of his investigation tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.

FALL-LIKE TEMPERATURES ARE JUST A FEW DAYS AWAY!

Big changes ahead!! I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/1CallrLs2s — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 18, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.