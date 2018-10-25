0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Oct. 25

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

WOW: Gruesome details have emerged about the knife attack two middle schoolers planned at their Polk County school earlier this week.Teachers and police were able to foil the plot before it was put into motion. Read the full story and see photos of the confiscated evidence here.

FINAL DEBATE: The candidates for Florida governor decried extreme political divisiveness, but then immediately began intense name-calling during their final debate Wednesday. Click to catch up before heading to the polls.

NEAT!: Lake Nona’s newest entertainment district is coming together piece-by-piece this week – one shipping container at a time. Boxi Park will be made up of a total of 14 containers ranging from 20 to 40 feet long. Inside, they'll be converted into everything from restaurants to bars. Find out more about the plans.

. The latest outdoor entertainment center on Lake Nona will be made out of shipping containers! We are live outside Boxi Park, where the entertainment center will be located. I’ll have more on @WFTV daybreak! Tune in! pic.twitter.com/ro6d0bBvQY — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) October 25, 2018

YOU STILL HAVE A SHOT!: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $750 million after no ticket matched all six numbers Wednesday. The jackpot for the next drawing, set for Saturday, is the fourth-largest ever in the U.S. Click to read more about how you can win.

BOTCHED HOME INVASION: An armed man was shot with his own gun after he entered another man's home uninvited late Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Find out how the man living in the home escaped.

We know now the victim and suspect got into a fight and the suspect was shot with his own gun. The victim jumped out a side window to get help from a neighbor. pic.twitter.com/yHgifGbA0v — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 25, 2018

MORE SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES: Authorities are investigating at least 10 apparent pipe bombs sent since Monday to public figures, including politicians and at least one politically active celebrity. Read more about who's been targeted.

UPDATE: Suspicious packages addressed to Joe Biden, Robert De Niro under investigation, reports say | More details: https://t.co/UOGKrfbWHh pic.twitter.com/WtkekopW7t — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) October 25, 2018

FIERY CRASH: All eastbound lanes of State Road 528 are blocked near Wedgefield after a semitruck crash caught fire Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Watch video of the scene.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Thousands fewer Orange County students are being kicked off campus as a form of discipline and district leaders say the numbers are no accident. Investigative reporter Karla Ray heard from frustrated teachers who claimed that "discipline referrals" were being denied. And the outgoing school board chair confirmed there was a district-wide shift in how student disruptions are handled. A pair of especially violent incidents just this year at one Orange high school illustrate how this new policy may need to be revisited. Watch the full report tonight on WFTV.

It gets more active the next couple days. I'm tracking showers now, and changes for the weekend, on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/8oIxS5Avj3 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 25, 2018

