0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Sept. 13

HURRICANE FLORENCE RESOURCES:

SURFERS FIND 23 BALES OF MARIJUANA IN ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA: “I've seen a lot of things wash up in the six or seven years I've been down here, but never seen anything like that." Here's the story.

MAN KILLED AFTER CAR CRASHES INTO TRACTOR-TRAILER IN ORANGE COUNTY: A driver from Daytona Beach was killed when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer early Thursday in Orange County, authorities said. Here's what we know.

DEATH OF TODDLER MIGHT BE 'TORTURE CASE,' OPD TWEETS : Victoria Toth was arrested on charges of killing her son, Jayce Martin, police said. Read about the case.

SEMINOLE COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS SAY THEY WANT A RAISE: Seminole County commissioners tentatively agreed on next year's budget, but it does not include raises for the fire department. Here's why.

MAN MAKES THREATS WHILE HOLDING PACKAGE AT OCALA CHURCH, POLICE SAY: A man was taken into custody Thursday outside a church after he made threats while holding a package, Ocala police said. Here's what we know.

NATIONAL NEWS | TRUMP DENIES 3,000 DIED IN HURRICANE MARIA: Trump on Thursday disputed the official death toll in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, claiming that Democrats inflated the numbers “to make me look as bad as possible.” Read the story here.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE | JIMMY BUFFETT SHARES INSTAGRAM PIC HOLDING SURFBOARD ON SC BEACH: Despite mandatory evacuations in parts of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, musician Jimmy Buffett took to Instagram to pose on Folly Beach, South Carolina. Check it out!

ACTIVE AFTERNOON: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: That attack ad you don't like? There's a good chance you paid for it. Florida taxpayers have already shelled out more than $5 million this year to publicly finance political campaigns. Investigative reporter Christopher Heath discovered that number is expected to grow. Watch the live report on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: Tracking Florence

