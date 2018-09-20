0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Sept. 20

MAN ARRESTED AFTER SECURITY BREACH AT MELBOURNE AIRPORT: Melbourne airport officials said that a 22-year-old man with a pilot’s license breached airport security and boarded a full-size passenger American Airlines jet. Here’s what we know.

NATIONAL NEWS| MULTIPLE VICTIMS IN MARYLAND SHOOTING: Sheriff’s deputies in Maryland are investigating a shooting in Harford County with “multiple victims,” officials with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. More details.

ALLEGED SHOOTOUT BETWEEN APOPKA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS: 9 Investigates obtained video that police said shows a shootout between two Apopka High School students after they left school Friday afternoon. More details.

'RAMBLIN' MAN' SINGER CRITICAL BUT STABLE AFTER HEAD INJURY: Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts is in "critical but stable" condition after slipping and cracking his head while playing with the family dog in Florida. Here’s what happened.

EVACUEES TELL STORIES OF HARD WORK, PERSEVERANCE YEAR AFTER HURRICANE MARIA: About 135,000 Puerto Rican residents evacuated the island to the U.S. mainland. Many of them call Central Florida home. Read their stories.

RAPPER PLIES ARRESTED AT TAMPA AIRPORT AFTER GUN FOUND IN CARRY-ON BAG: Plies, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, was arrested at Tampa International Airport. More details.

POLITICS | POLL GIVES GILLUM EDGE OVER DESANTIS IN GOVERNOR'S RACE: A new poll in the Florida governor’s race shows Democrat Andrew Gillum pulling away with a lead. Check out the numbers.

JUST FOR FUN | IT'S NATIONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA DAY! Here's where to get freebies and delicious deals.

THE HEAT IS ON!: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: If you've been to Walt Disney World recently, you've probably seen construction crews, towering poles, wheels hanging mid-air, and giant gears in the sky. Those are all part of the new SkyLiner system which will connect two parks and four resorts by air. Channel 9's Jamie Holmes is getting an exclusive first look behind the scenes. See what's behind the fence today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: Hurricane Maria: Nancy tours Puerto Rico

