9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Sept. 27

KAVANAUGH HEARING: Christine Blasey Ford accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were high school students. The hearing could decide the fate of Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court. Live updates here.

MAN SHOT AFTER POINTING GUN AT DEPUTIES DURING TRAFFIC STOP, OFFICIALS SAY: Deputies shot an armed man during a traffic stop in the Taft neighborhood Wednesday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. More details here.

SMASH BURGER, OTHER BUSINESSES HIT IN SMASH-AND-GRAB BURGLARIES: The businesses, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery, Cricket Wireless and Smash Burger, on Alafaya Trail near SR-408 were hit at about 3 a.m., deputies said. More details here.

ARRESTED TEEN SAYS SHE BROUGHT STUN GUN TO SCHOOL BECAUSE OF DARK MORNING WALK: A Fort Myers teenager is accused of bringing a lighter and pink stun gun to her high school. Read the story.

FUGITIVE KANGAROO NAMED 'STORM' CAUGHT IN SOUTH FLORIDA: A fugitive kangaroo named Storm has been found safe and sound after several days of searching in South Florida neighborhoods. Read story here.

PARAMEDIC FIRED, 3 DISCIPLINED FOR FAILING TO TREAT NEW MOM WHO LATER DIED: Investigators said the first responders in Hillsborough County failed to properly assess the condition of Crystle Galloway, who had given birth via cesarean section a few days before the incident. Details here.

NATIONAL NEWS | MOM, GIRLFRIEND CHARGED IN KILLING OF 7-MONTH-OLD SON: A Louisiana woman is accused of asking her girlfriend to kidnap and kill her infant son in July, a crime carried out when the boy was doused with gasoline and burned to death. Read story.

ODD NEWS | SEAL SLAPS MAN IN FACE WITH AN OCTOPUS: A New Zealand man is not sure what he did to deserve it, but he's sure he'll never forget it. Watch the video here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The State Attorney’s Office recently sent a letter to Orlando police about two officers who conducted what it called an illegal traffic stop. The stop allegedly included some unusual demands by officers, who forced the man to drop his pants, while conducting a search of him – in the middle of a gas station parking lot. Daralene Jones has the story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

