9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Aug. 14

At Your Desk: Tuesday, Aug. 14

9 At Your Desk: WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday

'IN GOD WE TRUST'? Florida students heading back to school may be seeing something new: A controversial phrase. Click here to read where it must be displayed.

WHO SPANKS A HIPPO? Video came to light of a man who climbed over a railing at the Los Angeles zoo and then is seen slapping a hippopotamus on its rear end. Click to see the video and why police say it's not a case of animal cruelty.

NO WHERE TO 'PARK' IN WINTER PARK? In bustling Winter Park, you can find stores, restaurants and lots of lush outdoor space. But there’s one thing many people cannot find: parking. Read more about the proposed plan and how you can weigh in.

RESCUE UNDERWAY: At least 30 people were killed Tuesday when part of a highway bridge collapsed in northwestern Italy, officials said. Click to here to see photos and video of the aftermath.

HOTEL HORROR: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly following a 14-year-old girl into a hotel elevator, then her room, then sexually battering her a Daytona Beach Shores hotel. Read what police said he then did with the teen's cell phone.

HOMES SHAKEN: Frustrated homeowners living near construction related to the Wekiva Parkway extension reached out to 9 Investigates desperate for help. See what's happening to their homes.

LOST AND FOUND: After 7 long years, a lost cat comes home. Read what brought this little guy home.

STORMS OR SUN? Your 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A local woman claims a builder sold her a wreck of a new home. She says the company's warranty repairs failed to fix the repairs, she called Action 9. See what happened when Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich had experts inspect her house: Tonight on Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

AFTER LUNCH: Watch Brian talk one-on-one with a therapist from Nemours about stress and technology. The conversation begins at 1 p.m. on the WFTV Facebook page. Follow us on Facebook and we'll notify you when it starts!

Can too much screen time make your child stressed? Tune in to Facebook Live a 1pm with @BShieldsWFTV and a clinical therapist from Nemours to ask questions about managing media in your family pic.twitter.com/wyuimG0o8I — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) August 14, 2018

