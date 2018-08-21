9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Aug. 21

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:
MELBOURNE FATAL SHOOTING: Officers were investigating a fatal shooting when they heard gunfire nearby. Read what witnesses had to say.
MAN ARRESTED ON LEWD, LASCIVIOUS CHARGE: A man had sex with the 13-year-old daughter of a homeless woman whom he befriended in Cocoa Beach, investigators said. More about the man's previous arrest and indictment on child porn charges.
WOMAN STEALS DONATIONS FROM DEAD CHILD'S FAMILY: A Jacksonville woman was caught on video stealing a donation jar full of cash meant for the family of a 7-year-old girl killed in a shooting, authorities said. Read what deputies said they found when they arrested her.
ORCO SHERIFF REQUESTS $11M TOWARD SCHOOL SECURITY: Sheriff Jerry Demings says he wants to hire 75 deputies to patrol schools. Details on why Demings says the money is necessary.
NATIONAL NEWS | SLAIN MOTHER BEAT ALL ODDS TO HAVE CHILDREN: The pregnant Colorado mother was found buried in a shallow grave, not far from where the bodies of her daughters were found. Read more on why her brother said: “Shanann was born to be a mother and help change lives.”
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - CROCODILE USES POOL NOODLE TO CROSS CANAL: A photo posted to Instagram earlier this month is creating a stir in Key Largo. Click or tap to see photo.
SUMMER WX PATTERN ROLLS ON: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: Action 9 investigates Longwood renters’ claims over broken air conditioning systems that could cost them $500. The property manager from HD Realty claims the problem is dirty coils, but we hired an expert who determined otherwise. Todd Ulrich will have the story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
FINAL THOUGHTS FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: Celebrate a senior in your life!
Celebrate a senior in your life! pic.twitter.com/lIQxOYKfqI— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 21, 2018
