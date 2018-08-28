0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Aug. 28

FLORIDA PRIMARY COVERAGE ON CHANNEL 9 AND WFTV.COM:

PERSON OF INTEREST SOUGHT AFTER WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HOME, POLICE SAY: A woman was found dead inside a Port Orange home Monday night, police said. Details on who police are searching for.

4 CHILDREN MISSING IN OHIO COULD BE HEADING TO FLORIDA, POLICE SAY:

The Lima Police Department has issued a statewide endangered missing child advisory for four children who they believe are in danger. Here's what we know.

UPDATE ON JACKSONVILLE DEADLY SHOOTING: A 24-year-old man fatally shot two men and injured 10 others before turning the gun on himself during a video game tournament at a Jacksonville pizzeria, investigators said. Read the updated story.

COUPLE'S 51-YEAR-OLD WEDDING RING LOST AFTER IT'S SHIPPED FOR REPAIRS: A Winter Garden woman who has been married more than 50 years claims a Kay Jewelers store lost her wedding ring. Read their story.

NATIONAL | WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG BELVIQ SEEMS SAFE FOR HEART, STUDY FINDS: For the first time, a drug has been shown to help people lose weight and keep it off for several years without raising their risk for heart problems. Details on what else the study found.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - MOM BEAR, CUBS FEAST ON GARBAGE OUTSIDE OVIEDO HOME: "The baby bears just went through the trash and were just having a feast." Read what the homeowner requested from wildlife officials.

SCATTERED SHOWERS: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A DeLand pet owner was sued for $15,000 after he posted a Yelp review about the DeLand Animal Hospital where his dog died. The vet demanded he take down the review. When he didn’t, the hospital filed a defamation lawsuit. What led to the bad review? Action 9’s Todd Ulrich has the story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

BRIAN SHIELDS'S FINAL THOUGHTS: HAPPY VOTING DAY!

Scattered showers are the rule for today. Happy voting! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iGHqvgvbMV — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 28, 2018

