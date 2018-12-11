0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Dec. 11

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

EPCOT BUS CRASH: Fifteen Disney guests were hospitalized Tuesday after a bus crash in the Epcot auto plaza, the Reedy Creek Fire Department said. The Florida Highway Patrol said there were 51 people on th bus at the time of the crash at about 10 a.m. The 15 patients suffered minor injuries, FHP said. Click to read more about the crash.

According to Reedy Creek Fire, there are 14 patients involved in this bus crash at @WaltDisneyWorld in the #Epcot parking lot. Mutual Aid has been called in from Orange & Osceola Counties. We're checking with Disney to find out what exactly happened for @WFTV at noon. https://t.co/aPC3bXy3vn — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 11, 2018

ROBOCALL: Children at two local schools got invited to a sex offender's house for his own children's party. That sex offender is the same man deputies arrested for advertising himself online as a professional Santa Claus without reporting it. The schools sent out a robocall letting parents know about the man's sex offender status. Click here to read more.

ANIMAL CRUELTY: A woman sealed four puppies inside a backpack and "wildly" swung the bag inside a South Florida bar, a Broward County Sheriff's Office arrest report said. An arrest report said Teresa Gardner, 27, was arrested Sunday after a witness saw her place 4-week-old puppies in the backpack at a pub and roughly throw the bag on bar tables and benches. Click to read more about what happened to the puppies.

TERRIBLE: An Indiana high school football player is facing murder and feticide charges after police say he killed a pregnant classmate. According to reports, authorities said Aaron Trejo, 16, of Mishawaka, confessed to fatally stabbing 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang, who was pregnant with his child. Find out why the teen said he did it.

High school #football player confesses to killing pregnant #cheerleader, #Indiana police say | Why he said he did it: https://t.co/FX2IrQmYVZ pic.twitter.com/uPCrjVnpxO — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 11, 2018

BATHROOM RECORDING: Investigators said a Disney employee is accused of recording another man in a bathroom stall. The victim said he was unsure if he wanted to press charges, but he filed the report with Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies. The victim said he saw "a cell phone facing up, slowly moving from under the restroom stall next to him, pointing at him," according to a report. Read more here.

‘WE ARE GOING TO FIND YOU': Winter Springs police are looking for a driver who they said drove away after hitting and killing a woman as she rode her bike. Police said someone found the victim’s body Saturday night on State Road 434 east of US 17-92. Click here to read the latest about the search for the driver.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

FROSTY: It’ll be a frosty Tuesday night across Central Florida. Tuesday will stay chilly in the 50s and 60s throughout the day. “The chill remains today with most of our high temperatures staying in the 50s. We’ll be 15 to 20 degrees below average,” Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said. Find the latest forecast here.

NO DONUTS FOR MOMS: A school event known as Donuts for Dads left some Marion County mothers in tears -- and not in a good way. Hammett L. Bowen Jr. Elementary School hosted the event Friday morning, and some mothers who came to support children without fathers said they were forced to leave. Why the school district said women aren't invited.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A newly elected Central Florida congressman, Ross Spano, is answering questions following revelations that he violated campaign finance laws by accepting $180,000 in loans. Now other members of Congress are calling for a full investigation. WFTV reporter Christopher Heath is asking how this happened and what Congress can or will do? Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for a live report.

COLD PATTERN CONTINUES!

FROST will be widespread tonight - it'll be even colder! I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/LlKrkQTEBP — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 11, 2018

