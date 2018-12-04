0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Dec. 4

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

CHECK YOUR FREEZER: The USDA said that more than 12 million pounds of beef items, including ground beef, could be contaminated with salmonella. Click to find out which products are impacted.

WORTH THE WAIT: Taco Bell handed out free Fiesta Bowl tickets to the first 200 students in line at Spectrum Stadium Tuesday morning, many of whom had camped out in the rain since Sunday night after bowl assignments were announced. Read more here, and tune into WFTV at noon to hear from students who were in line.

These are the first two @UCF students to get FREE tickets to the #FiestaBowl! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/2QHS8veHmp — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 4, 2018

CRASH: A Carmax employee delivering a Lexus said he had to jump out of a car window Monday when he lost control of the vehicle and veered into a pond in Orlando. Find out how the driver said it happened.

Detectives arrested 103 people during an undercover investigation focusing on human trafficking, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

ARE YOU A MATCH?: A 2-year-old South Florida girl who has cancer needs a very rare type of blood, OneBlood said Monday. The blood bank said it has organized a worldwide search for donors who could be a possible match for Zainab. Click to see the requirements.

COOL OFF: If you like the chilly weather, you’ll like the outlook this week. Central Florida will be much cooler Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. While some areas will drop into the 40s Tuesday night, other areas of Central Florida will have clear skies in the 50s. Read more about this week's forecast here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

SCROOGE: A Florida man may be in trouble with a bunch of parents after telling their children there is no Santa Claus. The man was at Cape Coral’s Festival of Lights Saturday holding a large sign, yelling at families that parents are lying to their children when they tell them about Santa. Find out why police couldn't intervene.

IN MEMORIAM: Former President George H.W. Bush’s body was flown from Houston to Washington D.C. Monday amid pomp and circumstance to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol until his funeral in Washington on Wednesday. Click here for the latest updates on ongoing memorials.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Casselberry woman just discovered how risky a debit card can be. Scammers stole $10,000 cash out of her bank accounts. When the bank didn't refund her after two weeks she called Action 9. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich got results, and tells us how debit card fraud can put your life on hold. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

COLD FRONT ARRIVES!

It's going to turn chilly tonight! pic.twitter.com/Fny5HuVPOH — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 4, 2018

