9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Nov. 13

FINALLY: Just before 11 a.m. all lanes of Interstate 4 westbound reopened after a flatbed truck turned on its side blocking the highway at Orange Blossom Trail Tuesday morning. The crash had all westbound lanes closed for five hours. Read all about the crash here.

EYE ON THE TROPICS: Yep, it’s still hurricane season.The National Hurricane Center said it’s tracking a disturbance over the Leeward Islands. However, the storm has become much less organized. On Monday, forecasters said the storm had a 90 percent chance of forming over the next several days. By Tuesday, those chances had dropped to only 30 percent. See the latest forecasts here.

BANNED: A man who was banned from Disney World several weeks ago for unfurling a giant Donald Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom has been banned again. The picture of Don Cini's latest antics last week show him riding down Splash Mountain with a "Trump 2020” sign and on Expedition Everest, he held a “Keep America Great" sign. Click to see the photos.

PSSSSST: Watch out next time you're gardening. A Central Florida snake trapper said he caught two venomous snakes just hours apart. One was a cottonmouth water moccasin, which he found in Lake Mary. The other was an eastern diamondback rattlesnake found in Lake Helen. Why he says the snakes are making an appearance now.

WOW: A woman was run over by a getaway driver who police said was helping a shoplifter outside an Ocoee Publix Monday night. Read more about how it all went down.

LAWSUIT FILED: CNN filed suit Tuesday against President Donald Trump and his top aides, arguing they violated both the network’s and reporter Jim Acosta's constitutional rights when he was banned from the White House last week. Find out the details of the suit here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Students are fleeing Orange County Schools, some of which have gone through expensive renovations with your tax money. 9-Investigates spent months trying to figure out why. And Investigative Reporter Daralene Jones uncovered by digging through the numbers for each school -- their parents are choosing charter schools. Watch this story tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

