9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Nov. 20

NOT-SO-SMOOTH SAILING: Thousands of passengers were stranded in Puerto Rico on Monday instead of continuing a 10-day cruise aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Jade ship. A passenger said cruise officials notified passengers Sunday evening that a mechanical issue left the ship stuck in a San Juan, Puerto Rico, harbor. Read more about how passengers plan to get home.

SHIFTY: Three Interstate 4 eastbound exit ramps merged into one as of Tuesday morning. The Fairbanks Boulevard and Par Street exits are now combined with the exit ramp for Princeton Street, which was also moved back in September. Checkout a map of the changes here.

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?: Employees of Facebook are investigating issues Tuesday morning that caused errors and delays for some as users reported outages to the social media platform. Click to read the latest updates.

ELEVATOR NIGHTMARE: According to reports, three hours after plunging 84 floors, six people were freed from a broken elevator in the former John Hancock Center. A hoist rope broke just after midnight Friday morning, sending the express elevator filled with guests from the 95th floor Signature Room, to the lobby. It finally stopped on the 11th floor. Find out how the passengers were finally freed.

DO YOU HAVE FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES?: Something tells us the beer will be chasing lots of people's blues away at The Swamp. Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced Tuesday he is bringing his 2019 stadium tour to Florida. Click to find out how you can get tickets.

REACH FOR THE SKY: Orlando's planning board recommended approval for a proposal to build Orlando's tallest skyscraper in the downtown area on Tuesday. The 41-story tower, called Zoi House, would go at the corner of Livingston Street and Orange Avenue. Find out what nearby business owners think of the plan.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Heroin-related deaths remain high in Florida. Medical experts and law enforcement have suggested for years that prescription pain pills led to the explosion of heroin use. investigative reporter Daralene Jones spent four months sifting through a massive federal database that shows Florida remains a top state for prescribing pain meds, despite a crackdown of pill mills. And Brevard has the highest opioid prescribing rate in Central Florida with 92 prescriptions for every 100 people in the county. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

